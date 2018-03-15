James Phillips: Sale sign Bath number eight on two-year contract
Sale have signed experienced former Exeter forward James Phillips from Bath on a two-year contract.
The 30-year-old moved to Bath following two years back with his home club Bristol, where he started his career and then re-joined in 2015 after a year with London Scottish.
Number eight Phillips is the second signing made by Sale for 2018-19.
He follows the acquisition of ex-Wales Under-20 prop Joe Jones from French side Perpignan on a five-year contract.
The adaptable Phillips, who spent four seasons at Exeter from 2010 to 2014, has a career tally of 28 tries and can also play at both lock or loose forward.