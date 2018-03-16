Women's Six Nations: Scotland make two changes for Italy

Lauren Harris' inclusion is one of two changes to Scotland's starting line-up

Scotland have made two changes to their line-up for Sunday's final Women's Six Nations match against Italy in Padova.

Wing Lauren Harris and loose-head prop Lindsey Smith come into head coach Shade Munro's team, who beat Ireland last time out.

With Lisa Thomson injured, Hannah Smith moves from the wing to outside centre to accommodate Harris.

Siobhan McMillan moves to the bench and Eilidh Sinclair is also among the replacements.

Both teams have one win from four matches, as do Wales, who play France this weekend.

"Getting the result last week was fantastic," said Munro. "The whole team showed the desire needed to win Test matches and they put in the defensive effort to back it up.

"Italy are coming into this game after a fantastic bonus-point away win at the Principality Stadium. In beating Wales, they showed what an effective attacking team they are and how much they have progressed during this season's Six Nations.

"It will be a really exciting challenge as both teams strive to maintain that winning feeling and finish the championship on a high."

Scotland team: Chloe Rollie, Liz Musgrove, Hannah Smith, Helen Nelson, Lauren Harris, Lisa Martin (capt), Sarah Law; Lindsey Smith, Lana Skeldon, Megan Kennedy, Emma Wassell, Deborah McCormack, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Siobhan McMillan, Katie Dougan, Siobhan Cattigan, Louise McMillan, Jenny Maxwell, Eilidh Sinclair, Rhona Lloyd.