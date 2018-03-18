Anglo-Welsh Cup final: Bath P-P Exeter Chiefs

Premiership Rugby, organisers of the Anglo-Welsh Cup, said an announcement about a new date for the final would be made in due course

Sunday's Anglo-Welsh Cup final between Bath and Exeter at Kingsholm has been called off because of the bad weather sweeping the country.

Gloucester Rugby, who were hosting the final, said the decision was made with "the safety of supporters, players and officials in mind".

Amber weather warnings for snow and ice are in place throughout Sunday for much of south west England.

No new date has yet been set for the final to be played.