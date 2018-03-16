Dragons: Prop Leon Brown out for rest of the season with toe injury

Wales lost 18-33 against New Zealand in the match Brown suffered concussion in

Wales prop Leon Brown will miss the rest of the season after suffering a toe injury.

The Dragons tight-head suffered a ruptured ligament during the 45-13 defeat against Southern Kings.

The setback could also rule Brown out of Wales' summer tour of Argentina and their game against South Africa.

Brown will be out for three months having only just returned after recovering from concussion suffered against New Zealand in November 2017.

Centre Jack Dixon will also be sidelined for the next four months after rupturing an elbow ligament which requires surgery.

Gavin Henson is also unlikely to feature again this season after suffering a hamstring.

Henson joins a lengthy list of long-term casualties which includes Tyler Morgan (foot), Ashley Sweet (spine), Matthew Screech (hamstring), James Sheekey (ankle), Brok Harris (shoulder), James Thomas (knee), Nic Cudd (knee), Tavis Knoyle (ankle and wrist), Adam Hughes (concussion), Pat Howard (hamstring), and George Gasson (ankle and knee).

Dragons hope to have Wales flanker Ollie Griffiths back for their next home Pro14 match against the Cheetahs on Friday, 23 March.

The Gwent region have only claimed two league wins this season and have not won a Pro14 match since September.

Dragons are set to be missing Wales wing Hallam Amos for at least two of their final four league matches as he prepares to be named in the Team Wales Sevens squad for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next month.