Six Nations 2018: Rob Evans hoping France game differs from last year

Evans has made 24 caps for Wales, scoring one try

Prop Rob Evans is aiming to banish the memories of last year's 100 minute game against France and help Wales finish second in the 2018 Six Nations.

Evans scrummaged against Uini Atonio and Rabah Slimani during the 20-18 defeat in Paris in March 2017.

Slimani returned to the field for a series of scrums on the Wales line and France finally won in the 100th minute.

"Hopefully it won't happen this year, it was pretty tiring in the end," said 25-year-old Evans.

The controversial end resulted in Wales interim coach Rob Howley saying the integrity of the game had been brought into disrepute.

Slimani had already been taken off but referee Wayne Barnes allowed him to return after France's team doctor said replacement Atonio needed a head injury assessment.

Six Nations officials investigated and reprimanded France for infringing the laws but ruled there was no clear evidence of them trying to gain an advantage.

"It was tough last year," said Evans. "There were a lot of scrums and we were just trying to hold out and dig in.

"It was all a bit of a blur and I can remember my legs feeling tired. We had a yellow card and we were gutted to lose in the end.

"It was disappointing but that's international rugby, small margins and decisions that can go either way.

"We have parked what happened last year, it's gone. We have moved on and wiped the slate clean."

Slimani has been named as a replacement this weekend with Cedate Gomes Sa starting at tight-head.

"They are all big boys over in France, it is the bread I think!" said Evans.

"They've got some brilliant props and are renowned for their scrum. When you look at their league, it is based around their scrums and driving mauls.

"But we pride ourselves on our set-piece. Nothing changes this week and hopefully we will deliver a strong scrummging display."

Evans is back in the starting side after being named as a replacement in the 34-18 win over Italy. That victory had followed away defeats against Ireland and England.

'A huge game for us'

Wayne Barnes had booked Samson Lee in the 82nd minute in France but the prop still had time to come back on

Warren Gatland's side know a bonus point win over France in Cardiff will seal second place behind champions Ireland.

This would mark a stark improvement after Wales finished fifth last year following the Paris defeat.

"It is a huge game for us to try to finish second," said Evans. "It is a must win match for us at the end of the campaign.

"We love playing in Cardiff and have put two half-decent performances here against Scotland and Italy, so don't want to let ourselves down this weekend.

"The margins are fine. We have improved in the last six to eight months and have to keep working and improving.

"It was frustrating to come off the back of two losses when we did not control the game in some areas. You have to put that behind you and learn from mistakes.

"We know what France will bring and it is a huge game for us especially after their big win over England. I am sure it meant a lot to them but it means a hell of a lot to us to finish second this weekend."