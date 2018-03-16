BBC Sport - Pro14 highlights: Cardiff Blues 31-25 Benetton Rugby
Pro14: Cardiff Blues 31-25 Benetton Rugby
Watch BBC Scrum V's highlights as Cardiff Blues defeat Benetton with a bonus-point victory to move just five points behind third-placed side Cheetahs in Pro14 Conference A.
Owen Lane, Olly Robinson, Ellis Jenkins and Nick Williams scored tries, while captain Gethin Jenkins produced an inspirational performance.
The top three from both conferences go through to the end-of-season play-offs.