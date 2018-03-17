Pro14: Martyn Williams backs John Mulvihill for Cardiff Blues role

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Cardiff Blues 31-25 Benetton Rugby

Former Cardiff Blues flanker Martyn Williams believes their fans will not be disappointed by the man tipped to become the region's new head coach.

Australian John Mulvihill is expected to succeed Wasps-bound Danny Wilson.

Mulvihill has little experience of a head coach position, currently in a backs coach role at Japanese side Honda Heat, and was number two at Australian team Western Force.

"He is not a marquee name," Williams told BBC Wales Sport.

Leicester assistant coach Geordan Murphy, ex-Northampton boss Jim Mallinder and former England and Scotland boss Andy Robinson had been linked with the role.

Ex-Wales captain Williams told Scrum V Mulvihill could succeed in the way Ireland boss Joe Schmidt and ex-Scotland coach Vern Cotter did as they made names for themselves at Leinster and Clermont Auvergne respectively.

"I don't think Cardiff fans will be disappointed because you look at Joe Schmidt and Vern Cotter, when they first came over nobody would have heard of those guys either.

"He is an Australian coach and they are usually very innovative.

"Hopefully he can add to the foundations Danny Wilson has built.

"Danny has done a fantastic job in tough circumstances over the last three years.

"So he (Mulvihill) will be picking up a team that is in a good place."