Six Nations: Stuart Hogg good enough for Ireland or All Blacks, says Peter Wright

Stuart Hogg scored a late try as Scotland snatched victory over Italy in Rome

Full-back Stuart Hogg is good enough to win selection for "any team in the world", according to former Scotland prop Peter Wright.

Hogg, 25, scored his 18th Test try on his 60th cap as Scotland concluded their Six Nations campaign with victory over Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Wright insists the Hawick native could play for championship winners Ireland, or world champions New Zealand.

"Would he play in the Ireland Grand Slam team? Absolutely," Wright said.

"He would get in any team in the world; he would get in the New Zealand team because he is that good."

Wright believes two-time British and Irish Lion Hogg, in addition to his natural flair, has a "nasty" streak in training that helps his team-mates take responsibility for their own development.

"He's a wonderful player, he's got a great attitude," former Lions tourist Wright told BBC Scotland.

"He doesn't tolerate guys that muck around at training. He's really nasty to players at training in the way that, if they make an error and don't put their hand up, he'll have a real go at them and I think that drives standards.

"The last player I was involved with like that was David Sole [captain when Scotland last won a Grand Slam in 1990] - I've never met anybody apart from Sole and Hogg who train at the intensity they play.

"That drives on real quality at training. You would be more than happy to pay your money just to watch Hogg.

"The try he got looked easy, but that's just sheer pace, strength, determination and a great step off that right foot."

Scotland's 29-27 win at the Stadio Olimpico was their third of the 2018 tournament, following victories over England and France, ensuring Gregor Townsend's side finished third in the table.

Peter Wright is pleased by the progress Scotland have made under head coach Gregor Townsend

The Scots have won seven of the 11 Tests since Townsend took charge in June 2017, their defeats coming via a summer loss to Fiji in Suva, a narrow autumn reverse at the hands of the All Blacks and Six Nations failures away to Wales and Ireland.

The former Glasgow head coach wants his team to play "the fastest rugby in the world" and Wright has been encouraged by their high-tempo attack.

"There's this massive fear factor in Scotland's attack," he said.

"Years ago, teams didn't analyse Scotland's attack because they knew what they were going to do. They were going to be big and physical, chuck it down the middle, they weren't going to put any width on it. They had no pace, no imagination.

Centre Huw Jones has scored 10 tries in 15 Tests, touching down three times in this year's Six Nations

"All of a sudden now, guys playing against Scotland are looking at their attack and going, how do we stop Huw Jones? How do we stop Tommy Seymour, Finn Russell, all these players?

"You look at the players we've got behind the scenes that didn't play this Six Nations - Mark Bennett, Alex Dunbar, Duncan Taylor - and we've got a really exciting strength in depth building towards to the 2019 World Cup."