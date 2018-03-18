2018 Six Nations: Ireland's Grand Slam homecoming cancelled

There will be no repeat of the 2009 Grand Slam homecoming celebrations

The planned homecoming celebrations for the Grand Slam-winning Irish team have been cancelled because of bad weather.

Captain Rory Best and the Irish players and coaches were due to take part in a celebratory event at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland beat England at Twickenham to win just their third Grand Slam and supporters were invited to take part in a celebration of the triumph.

The Irish Rugby Football Union said the event had been cancelled because of heavy overnight snowfall in Dublin.

The IRFU had arranged a free-ticket event at the Aviva Stadium

"We regret to advise that the Grand Slam Homecoming celebrations has been cancelled due to adverse weather," added the IRFU.

"Irish Rugby would thank supporters for their continued support throughout this campaign."