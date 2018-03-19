Commonwealth Games: Wales sevens call-up for Tipuric & Amos

Justin Tipuric made his full Wales debut in 2011

International flanker Justin Tipuric and wing Hallam Amos have been included in the Wales Sevens squad that will compete at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next month.

It was thought 56-times capped Tipuric would not be released by Ospreys, but he is named in coach Gareth Williams' squad.

Amos, 23, has played 15 Tests for Wales but was an unused member of the 2018 Six Nations squad.

Adam Thomas is named as Wales' captain.

Dragons, who have not won a league match since September 2017, have four games left this season and Amos will miss at least two matches.

Back-rower James Benjamin is also included in the squad, as is Angus O'Brien.

The Commonwealth Games are being held between April 4-15 and Wales are in a group with Fiji, Uganda and Sri Lanka.

Wales squad: Luke Treharne, Morgan Williams, Angus O'Brien, Luke Morgan, Owen Jenkins, Tom Williams, Ethan Davies, James Benjamin, Adam Thomas (C), Justin Tipuric, Hallam Amos, Benjamin Roach

Reserves: Tomi Lews, Harri Millard