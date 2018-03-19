Rhys Webb: Ospreys confirm scrum-half is out for season

Rhys Webb made his Ospreys debut in 2007

Ospreys have confirmed that Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old could have now played his last match for region and country as he leaves Ospreys to join Toulon at the end of the season.

Webb's move to Toulon means he will not be eligible for Wales next season under new selection criteria.

Sam Parry is also out for the remainder of the season with a chest muscle injury suffered against Cheetahs.