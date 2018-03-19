World Rugby to look at Spain's World Cup qualifying defeat by Belgium

Tempers flared at the end of the game between Spain and Belgium

World Rugby will investigate the circumstances around Belgium's World Cup qualifying win over Spain.

The governing body said it will look at the "context of events" around the result which meant Romania took the automatic European qualifying spot, with Spain going through the play-offs.

Spain were unhappy with Romanian referee Vlad Iordachescu and confronted him at full-time on Sunday.

They will now face Portugal in a bid to reach the 2019 tournament in Japan.

The winner of that match will then face Samoa in a two-legged tie.

World Rugby said that while it "does not appoint match officials for the Rugby Europe Championship" it is in contact with them "to understand the context of events relating to the Belgium v Spain match".

Rugby Europe issued a statement following the match clarifying its procedure for the selection of match officials.

"Referees' appointments for the Rugby Europe Championship have been made ahead of the competition by an independent and neutral skilled committee," it said.