Luke Baldwin: Worcester scrum-half to miss remainder of season

Luke Baldwin suffered his knee injury against Leicester five minutes after coming on as a replacement

Worcester have confirmed scrum-half Luke Baldwin will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old was stretchered off during the 34-5 defeat by Leicester on 4 March and a scan has revealed a grade two medial knee ligament injury.

Baldwin, who joined the Warriors from Bristol in 2015, signed a new three-year contract in February.

Meanwhile, the club will send fly-half Ryan Mills, 25, to see a specialist about his ankle injury.

Mills sustained a high ankle sprain in the same game against Leicester earlier this month.