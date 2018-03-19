Luke Baldwin: Worcester scrum-half to miss remainder of season
Worcester have confirmed scrum-half Luke Baldwin will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
The 27-year-old was stretchered off during the 34-5 defeat by Leicester on 4 March and a scan has revealed a grade two medial knee ligament injury.
Baldwin, who joined the Warriors from Bristol in 2015, signed a new three-year contract in February.
Meanwhile, the club will send fly-half Ryan Mills, 25, to see a specialist about his ankle injury.
Mills sustained a high ankle sprain in the same game against Leicester earlier this month.