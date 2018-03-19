Jersey Reds: Janco Venter among four signings for Championship club

Janco Venter attended Stellenbosch University in South Africa

Namibia international back row Janco Venter will join Jersey Reds next season as one of four new signings for the Championship club.

The 23-year-old, who played at the 2015 World Cup, has won 19 caps for Namibia.

Fellow back row Graham Geldenhuys, 22, Zimbabwean scrum-half Hilton Mudariki, 25, and New Zealand back Leroy van Dam, 24, will also join Jersey.

"They have shown great potential and now have a chance to push on," said Jersey head coach Harvey Biljon.

"I'll be excited to see how they'll evolve their games after they've got stuck in to pre-season training."

Geldenhuys played for South Africa Under-16s and has made eight appearances for the Durban-based Sharks in the Currie Cup - South Africa's domestic club competition.

Mudariki has played 13 internationals for Zimbabwe and Van Dam represented New Zealand Under-20s before moving to play in the Hong Kong Premiership.

Jersey, currently fourth in the Championship, have now signed seven players for next season.