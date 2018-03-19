Jersey Reds: Janco Venter among four signings for Championship club
-
- From the section English Rugby
Namibia international back row Janco Venter will join Jersey Reds next season as one of four new signings for the Championship club.
The 23-year-old, who played at the 2015 World Cup, has won 19 caps for Namibia.
Fellow back row Graham Geldenhuys, 22, Zimbabwean scrum-half Hilton Mudariki, 25, and New Zealand back Leroy van Dam, 24, will also join Jersey.
"They have shown great potential and now have a chance to push on," said Jersey head coach Harvey Biljon.
"I'll be excited to see how they'll evolve their games after they've got stuck in to pre-season training."
Geldenhuys played for South Africa Under-16s and has made eight appearances for the Durban-based Sharks in the Currie Cup - South Africa's domestic club competition.
Mudariki has played 13 internationals for Zimbabwe and Van Dam represented New Zealand Under-20s before moving to play in the Hong Kong Premiership.
Jersey, currently fourth in the Championship, have now signed seven players for next season.