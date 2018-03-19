BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Reasons to be cheerful, but still work for Scotland to do
Reasons to be cheerful, but work to be done
Scotland matched their best finish in the Six Nations, and delivered some glorious moments, but they still have improvements to make. Reporter Kheredine Idessane delivers the verdict on Scotland's campaign. While BBC Scotland Sport correspondent Tom English picks over the highs and the lows of Scotland's championship: Scots' memories to cherish and forget