Dylan Mika: Former New Zealand international dies suddenly at 45

"Gone far too soon at the age of just 45" Dylan Mika's family said in a statement

Former New Zealand international Dylan Mika has died suddenly at the age of 45, his family have announced.

Flanker Mika played seven Tests for the All Blacks and was a member of their 1999 World Cup squad.

He died at his home in Auckland on Tuesday, leaving a wife and daughter. Reports in New Zealand suggested Mika died of a suspected heart attack.

Mika also played two Tests for Samoa and he was vice president of the New Zealand Barbarians club.

"Dylan is one of the rare talents, that represented both Samoa and New Zealand at a time when rugby had not long turned professional." said New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew.

"He continued to have an active involvement in rugby both in Auckland and Samoa, and in particular, in his loyalty to the New Zealand Barbarians.