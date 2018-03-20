Pro14: Scrum-half Sarel Pretorius to leave Dragons for Kings

Sarel Pretorius passes the ball
Sarel Pretorius has played for Cheetahs and Waratahs in Super Rugby

Scrum-half Sarel Pretorius is leaving Dragons for Pro14 rivals Southern Kings in his South African homeland at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The 33-year-old, who joined the Newport-based team in 2014, has signed a three-year deal with Kings, who are in their first season in the Pro14.

"I made my mind up when we were touring South Africa a few weeks ago," said Pretorius.

"It's a good time for my family and myself to go back home now."

Kings head coach Deon Davids said: "Sarel's record speaks for itself and I'm excited by the prospect of having him in our squad - not only because of his playing ability, but also because of what our younger players will be able to learn from him."

