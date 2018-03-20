Jacob Stockdale: Ireland Grand Slam hero set to feature in Ulster's Cardiff contest

Stockdale appears in line to feature for Ulster in Cardiff but Ireland skipper Rory Best may be rested for the game

Guinness Pro14 Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 24 March Kick-Off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and BBC Sport website

Ireland Grand Slam hero Jacob Stockdale is in line to feature for Ulster in Saturday's must-win Pro14 game against Cardiff Blues.

In an interview with BBC Sport NI on Tuesday, the wing said he would return to Ulster training on Wednesday which suggests he will feature in Cardiff.

The 21-year-old scored seven tries in Ireland's Grand Slam campaign.

Ireland lock Iain Henderson could also feature for Ulster but national skipper Rory Best may miss out.

Henderson's lack of recent rugby probably increases his chances of playing in Cardiff whereas Best, who agreed a new IRFU contract on Tuesday, could be granted time off this weekend after starting in all of Ireland's Six Nations contests.

"I'd like to be (involved this weekend)," said Stockdale.

"I want to get involved with Ulster as quickly as I can. If I get the opportunity to play against Cardiff, I'll definitely be relishing it."

Back row Sean Reidy remains unavailable for Ulster because of a knee ligament injury.

Defeat on Saturday will leave Ulster's hopes of clinching a play-offs spot hanging by a thread.

With only the top three in both conferences securing play-off spots, Ulster are fourth in Conference B - nine points behind third-placed Edinburgh although the Irish province do have a game in hand.

In addition, Ulster are in danger of missing out of qualification for next year's European Champions Cup with improving Benetton only six points behind them in Conference B.

The two fourth-placed eligible teams in both conferences will play-off for the remaining Champions Cup spot available to Pro14 teams.