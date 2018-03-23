Premiership: Sale Sharks v Worcester Warriors

Worcester scrum-half Jonny Arr joined the Warriors straight from school in 2007

Aviva Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 24 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Internationals AJ MacGinty, Tom Curry and James O'Connor all return to the Sale Sharks squad after injury.

Fly-half MacGinty's return sees Sam James revert to centre while England flanker Curry is on the bench after five months out.

Worcester scrum-half Jonny Arr will make his 200th club game for the Warriors as they bid to end their poor record against Sale.

England centre Ben Te'o comes in for his first appearance since October.

Winger Dean Hammond comes in for Chris Pennell, who has picked up a knock in training, meaning a switch for Wales international Josh Adams to full-back.

But Warriors remain without South Africa international Francois Hougaard, who has failed to recover from injury.

Sale Sharks: Haley; Solomona, Addison (c), S James, Yarde; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John; Evans, Ostrikov; Ross, B Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Tarus, Beaumont, T Curry, Cliff, O'Connor, McGuigan.

Worcester Warriors: Adams; Heem, Te'o, Willison, Hammond; Shillcock, Arr; Waller, Singleton, Schonert, Barry, Spencer, Denton, Faosiliva, van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Haupt, Bower, Milasinovich, Kitchener, Cox, Dowsett, Olver, Howe.

