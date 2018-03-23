Premiership: Saracens v Harlequins

Fly-half Owen Farrell is unavailable for Saracens because of an injury picked up with England

Aviva Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 24 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Saracens are without injured England pair Owen Farrell and George Kruis for the visit of London rivals Harlequins.

But Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Sean Maitland and Liam Williams start after the conclusion of the Six Nations.

Harlequins have Mike Brown and Danny Care back from England duty, while Jack Clifford is on the bench and could play for the first time since October 2017.

Kyle Sinckler, Charlie Matthews and Chris Robshaw start in the pack as changes from the 20-5 win over Bath.

Farrell played the entire match and Kruis 71 minutes of England's 24-15 defeat by Ireland last Saturday, but both miss Saracens' chance to leapfrog Wasps into second place in the Premiership.

England's Richard Wigglesworth starts at scrum-half, while Mako Vunipola is on the bench.

Harlequins, who are ninth in the Premiership, are looking to build on the win over Bath on 4 March after the result ended a run of four straight league defeats.

Saracens captain Brad Barritt told BBC Radio London:

"Harlequins present quite a unique challenge in terms of their style of play. They play a high-tempo game and they've got guys who can spark something from nothing.

"So our focus and feeling of being alive on the pitch has to be heightened.

"There's not a lot to separate the teams but there's an added motivation having lost our away game [against Harlequins] at the start of the season."

Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston told BBC Radio London:

"We know what a quality side they are. For me they're still the benchmark for English rugby, so we know what a challenge it will be.

"From our perspective the season has been really difficult with unavailabilities. They've crippled us at times but coming into this game things are a little bit better and it's nice to get players back on the park.

"It's too late to be talking about anything meaningful in terms of top four in the Premiership, but our job is to try and get some momentum into our squad which will give us confidence going into next year."

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Boch, Barritt (c), Maitland; Lozowski, Wigglesworth; Barrington, George, Figallo, Itoje, Day, Isiekwe, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Brits, Vunipola, Lamositele, Earle, Cowan, Spencer, Malins, Wyles.

Harlequins: Brown; Alofa, Marchant, Roberts, Vissier; Catrakilis, Care; Lambert, Gray, Sinckler, Matthews, Horwill (c), Robshaw, Wallace, Chisholm.

Replacements: Ward, Marler, Collier, Luamanu, Clifford, Lewis, Smith, Saili.