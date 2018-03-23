Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Wasps

Wasps' James Haskell returned to the England side for the first time in a year during the Six Nations

Aviva Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Sunday, 25 March Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

England trio George Ford, Jonny May and Dan Cole return to the Leicester line-up after Six Nations duty.

Luke Hamilton and Valentino Mapapalangi replace injured duo Mike Williams and Brendon O'Connor, while Ellis Genge is on the bench after shoulder surgery.

Wasps also welcome back a trio of England players, with Joe Launchbury, James Haskell and Elliot Daly starting.

Fit-again Juan De Jongh plays alongside Jimmy Gopperth in the centre and Matt Mullan is on the bench.

Second-placed Wasps start the day seven points better off than fifth-placed Leicester, who have rallied in recent weeks with three straight Premiership wins, two of them bonus-point victories.

Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor:

"The boys who've been here throughout the Six Nations period have put us back in the mix and that gives everyone confidence.

"Now we have the England players back in and they're keen to put down a marker around their own club performances.

"Ellis Genge has been training hard and has come back incredibly well from his injury. He is raring to go and really keen to contribute."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"It is great to have Launchers, Hask and Elliot back for such a big game.

"The set-piece is massive - they pride themselves on that - and the contact area is also going to be a real battle. We've got to meet that physicality first to get the opportunity to play.

"This is partly the thinking behind our bench mix, particularly after Rob Miller injured his knee in training.

"I tend to dissect the season into blocks and these next two away games will be crucial in deciding whether we will be fighting to be in the top four or the top two."

Leicester Tigers: Veainu; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Toomua, May, George Ford, Harrison; Bateman, Tom Youngs (capt), Cole, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Mapapalangi, Hamilton, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Genge, Mulipola, Wells, Evans, Simmons, Tait, Malouf.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Gopperth, Daly; Cipriani, Robson; McIntryre, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (capt), Gaskell, Haskell, Young, Thompson.

Replacements: TJ Harris, Mullan, Moore, Rowlands, Myall, Willis, Simpson, Bassett.