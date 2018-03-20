Pro14: Scarlets to rest Wales stars against Munster

Patchell, Parkes and Davies return to their region after playing in the Six Nations

Guinness Pro14: Munster v Scarlets Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 24 March Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Scarlets will be without nine members of Wales' Six Nations squad as they travel to face Munster in a vital Pro14 match on Saturday.

Both teams are second in their respective conferences with four games of the regular league season to play.

"About nine front-line players won't be involved this weekend, but there will be some internationals involved," said head coach Wayne Pivac.

"They'll be the guys that haven't had a lot of game-time in recent weeks."

Half-backs Rhys Patchell and Aled Davies, hooker Ryan Elias and flanker James Davies could come into that category for the match in Limerick.

But Leigh Halfpenny, Scott Williams, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans, Gareth Davies, Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Samson Lee, and Aaron Shingler have all made several Wales starting appearances, while prop Wyn Jones is out with a hamstring injury, probably until May.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac will name his team to face Munster later this week

Scarlets have assessed and spoken to the players ahead of their European Champions Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle on Friday, 30 March.

"It's slightly different this year to last year, being alive in both competitions, so it's a bit of a juggling act," Pivac told BBC Wales Sport.

"Certainly we've got an eye on next week in terms of preparation."

He admits it will be difficult to overhaul conference B leaders Leinster and progress directly to the Pro14 semi-final, with Scarlets facing a home quarter-final against South Africa's Cheetahs if the table stays as it is.

"Everyone would love a home semi-final, but it's going to be a tall order with what Leinster have got in the run-in and what we've got," admitted Pivac.

Tom Varndell made his Scarlets debut in the 10-10 draw against Leinster on 9 March

Former Leicester, Wasps and England wing Tom Varndell could get a first start against Munster, after a brief debut off the bench in the draw against Leinster.

The Aviva Premiership's all-time leading try scorer has joined from Bristol on a short term contract to cover for back-three players Johnny McNicholl and Tom Prydie, who are both out for the season with shoulder damage.

"It's exciting to come in three-quarters of the way through the season, at the business end, and it's a massive opportunity. Your rugby career is very short, you want to play in the big games, I'm 31 now and this was a great opportunity.

"It's about putting on a good show and with La Rochelle around the corner, everyone wants to be a part of that."

Earls out

Munster are without Ireland wing Keith Earls, who suffered a knee injury towards the end of their Grand Slam triumph over England, while coach Johann van Graan will have to decide whether to rest fellow Ireland starters Conor Murray, Peter O'Mahoney and CJ Stander.

Fly-half Tyler Bleyendaal (neck surgery) and scrum-half Duncan Williams, who suffered facial injuries in training, have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

But hooker Niall Scannell is back in full training after a rib injury.