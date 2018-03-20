BBC Sport - I starting celebrating and everybody was saying: 'All right Jacob, we know it wasn't a try'

Jacob Stockdale says his Ireland team-mates didn't believe he had scored a try as he extended his team's lead in Saturday's Grand Slam victory over England.

"I starting celebrating and everybody was going, 'all right Jacob. We all know you didn't score that," Stockdale told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Top Stories