WRU National Cup: Merthyr and Newport through to semi-finals
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Merthyr and Newport have both booked their places in Welsh Rugby Union's National Cup semi-finals.
Merthyr progress to the last four for the second year running after a 21-6 victory over Pontypool.
Newport advance for the first time since 2003 after beating Bedwas 43-14.
Wednesday's quarter-finals see Bargoed take on Ebbw Vale, while Cross Keys host Llandovery. The final will be played at the Principality Stadium.