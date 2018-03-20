WRU National Cup: Merthyr and Newport through to semi-finals

Matthew Jones of Pontypool takes on the Merthyr defence

Merthyr and Newport have both booked their places in Welsh Rugby Union's National Cup semi-finals.

Merthyr progress to the last four for the second year running after a 21-6 victory over Pontypool.

Newport advance for the first time since 2003 after beating Bedwas 43-14.

Wednesday's quarter-finals see Bargoed take on Ebbw Vale, while Cross Keys host Llandovery. The final will be played at the Principality Stadium.

