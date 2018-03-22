Mulvihill has 'a lot to build on' at Cardiff Blues - Wilson

Danny Wilson will leave Cardiff Blues after three years at Cardiff Arms Park

Guinness Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Ulster Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 24 March Kick-Off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson has admitted he knows little about his successor John Mulvihill, but wishes him "all the best".

The region announced on Tuesday that the Australian will take over from Wilson at the end of the season after signing a three year deal.

Wilson said: "I don't know anything about him if I'm honest".

But he said it was "great from a Cardiff Blues point of view that an appointment has been made".

"It means everyone can get on with planning for next season.

"I don't think I need to give him words of wisdom. He's coming into an environment with a group of players who are wholeheartedly committed and who I've thoroughly enjoyed working with.

"I think there's a lot to build on."

Back rower Navidi shone for Wales in the 2018 Six Nations

Cardiff Blues host Ulster on Saturday. Both teams sit fourth in their respective Pro14 conferences, with only the top three in each securing play-off spots.

Wilson said Ulster have a lot of "very dangerous players", including Ireland's Six Nations hero Jacob Stockdale.

"They'll go as fully loaded as possible in terms of Irish internationals as well.

"They need the wins at the moment so with four league games left I think we're very aware the type of team that is going to come to the Arms Park.

Wilson added the Blues have been "very difficult to beat at home".

"I think we've only been beaten in two league games at home this season - very narrowly against Glasgow and the Scarlets.

"We'll be confident but at the same time we're fully aware of the team we'll be facing."