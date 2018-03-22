Dom Barrow: Leicester lock joins Stade Rochelais prior to Northampton Saints move
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Lock Dom Barrow has left Leicester Tigers to move to French side Stade Rochelais on a short-term deal and is set to join Northampton Saints next season, BBC Radio Leicester reports.
The 25-year-old has not played for the first team this year, with his only appearance coming in the A league.
Barrow, who joined Tigers from Newcastle in 2015, has struggled with a neck injury this season.
His contract has been terminated early and moves to France as injury cover.
Meanwhile, a deal to keep assistant coach Geordan Murphy at Welford Road has been agreed but not yet signed.
The 39-year-old held talks with Cardiff Blues about their head coach position in December last year.
Murphy said: "It was flattering to be associated with a role like that. But I am quite happy with where I am at. I feel like I am developing and learning here.
"I am enjoying myself and am hopefully going to be around here for another couple of years.
"The contract is not signed but has been agreed."