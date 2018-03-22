Dom Barrow: Leicester lock joins Stade Rochelais prior to Northampton Saints move

Dom Barrow in action for Leicester Tigers against Gloucester
Dom Barrow was shortlisted for Young Player and Newcomer of the Year by Tigers supporters in his first season at Welford Road in 2015-16

Lock Dom Barrow has left Leicester Tigers to move to French side Stade Rochelais on a short-term deal and is set to join Northampton Saints next season, BBC Radio Leicester reports.

The 25-year-old has not played for the first team this year, with his only appearance coming in the A league.

Barrow, who joined Tigers from Newcastle in 2015, has struggled with a neck injury this season.

His contract has been terminated early and moves to France as injury cover.

Meanwhile, a deal to keep assistant coach Geordan Murphy at Welford Road has been agreed but not yet signed.

The 39-year-old held talks with Cardiff Blues about their head coach position in December last year.

Geordan Murphy
Geordan Murphy retired in 2013 after 16 years as a Leicester Tigers player

Murphy said: "It was flattering to be associated with a role like that. But I am quite happy with where I am at. I feel like I am developing and learning here.

"I am enjoying myself and am hopefully going to be around here for another couple of years.

"The contract is not signed but has been agreed."

