Pro14: Connacht 22-29 Edinburgh

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Connacht 22-29 Edinburgh

Pro14 Connacht (17) 22 Tries: O'Halloran, Farrell, Bealham Cons: Carty 2 Pens: Carty Edinburgh (13) 29 Tries: Fife, van der Merwe, Weir Con: Weir Pens: van der Walt, Weir 3

Dougie Fife scored the fastest try in Pro14 history as Edinburgh earned a sixth straight win and kept up their play-off hopes by beating Connacht.

Fife scored 10 seconds in after John Hardie charged down Tiernan O'Halloran's attempted clearance.

Connacht led 17-13 at the break with tries from O'Halloran and Tom Farrell.

Finlay Bealham scored to put Connacht 22-16 ahead - but Duncan Weir's late cameo won the game for Edinburgh with a try, a conversion and a penalty.

Weir charged down a Craig Ronaldson kick to score his 73rd-minute try as as he sparked the visitors' revival.

Fife's opening score beat the previous record for the competition's fastest try, scored for Dragons by Nathan Brew after 18 seconds against Cardiff Blues in 2005.

Duhan van der Merwe also touched down for Edinburgh in the first half.

Edinburgh continued their winning run in Galway

Edinburgh now 13 points ahead of Ulster

Victory moves third-placed Edinburgh 13 points ahead of Ulster in Conference B with only the top three earning play-off spots, although the Irish province do have two games in hand.

Richard Cockerill's side also move to within two points of Scarlets while they are five points behind Conference leaders Leinster.

After Fife's early try, a Jaco van der Walt penalty extended Edinburgh's lead to 8-0 but Connacht bounced back to lead 14-8 after 11th and 16th-minute tries from O'Halloran and Farrell following some superb interplay.

South African winger van der Merwe replied to score down the left touchline after being afforded too much room by Niyi Adeolokun but Jack Carty's penalty left Connacht 17-13 ahead at the break.

As the rain continued to lash down in Galway, Connacht attempted to play territory in the second half against the wind but Carty, despite some excellent kicks to the corner, missed a penalty which would have extended his team's lead to seven.

After veteran replacement Weir cut Connacht's lead to 17-16, the home team looked in control again as Ireland prop Bealham barged his way over in the 66th minute.

But after Craig Ronaldson missed the conversion, Weir's 71st-minute penalty reduced Connacht's lead to 22-19 before the crucial moment of the match as the fly-half charged down Ronaldson's kick on halfway before kicking ahead to score just to the right of the posts.

Weir's extras and further penalty in injury-time completed his decisive 16-point contribution in just 19 minutes.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; N Adeolokun, E Griffin, T Farrell, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, T McCartney (capt), F Bealham, G Thornbury, Q Roux, E McKeon, J Butler, S O'Brien.

Replacements: D Heffernan, D Coulson, D Robertson McCoy, J Cannon, E Masterson, J Mitchell, C Ronaldson, D Leader.

Edinburgh: B Kinghorn, D Fife; M Bennett, C Dean, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, N Fowles; D Marfo, N Cochrane, S Berghan, B Toolis, G Gilchrist (capt), M Bradbury, J Hardie, B Mata.

Replacements: C Fenton, J Lay, W Nel, L Carmichael, C du Preez, S Kennedy, D Weir, P Burleigh.