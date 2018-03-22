Pro14: Glasgow v Zebre (Fri)

DTH van der Merwe is Glasgow Warriors all-time leading try-scorer

Guinness Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Friday, 23 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website & app

DTH van der Merwe goes straight into the Glasgow Warriors team for Friday's Pro14 meeting with Zebre after rejoining the club last week.

The Canada winger scored 43 tries for Glasgow between 2009 and 2015 before spells with Scarlets and Newcastle.

Flanker Callum Gibbins captains the side on his return from Achilles surgery, in what will be his first appearance since December.

Hooker George Turner is also back from a long-term injury.

Turner damaged his knee in January's victory over Exeter Chiefs in the European Champions Cup.

Centre Nick Grigg and lock Tim Swinson play after starting in Scotland's Six Nations win over Italy last weekend, while prop Zander Fagerson is at tight-head after coming off the bench in Rome.

Jamie Bhatti and Peter Horne are among the replacements, having also been involved with Scotland throughout the Six Nations.

Warriors lead the Pro14's Conference A by 11 points with 13 wins from 16 outings and have already booked a play-off spot, while Zebre are at the bottom after just four victories.

The Italians lost 40-20 at home to Glasgow in January.

"We had a handful of guys due to return from injury against Ulster [match postponed], Cully (Callum Gibbins) being one of them, so he's keen as," said Warriors' head coach, Dave Rennie.

"He'll lead the side this week and we'll be relying on his calm demeanour and for him to lead by example.

"It's my first year here but by all accounts Zebre are a much better side than they have been in the past.

"They've got 22 points and have upset a lot of teams so far this season. They play a positive brand of footie and lead the comp in terms of offloads and line breaks. They've got some very dangerous personnel so we'll be have to be at our best."

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson, Jones, Grigg, Johnson, Van Der Merwe, Hastings, Pyrgos; Kebble, Turner, Z Fagerson, Swinson, Cummings, Harley, Gibbins (capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Stewart, Bhatti, Halanukonuka, McDonald, Fusaro, G Horne, P Horne, Masaga.

Zebre: Padovani, Di Giulio, Bordoli, Afamasaga, Venditti, Canna, Palazzani (cap), Ah-Nau, Fabiani, Bello, Sisi, Krumov, Minnie, Meyer, Tucker.

Replacements: D'Apice, De Marchi, Tenga, Bernabò, Sarto, Raffaele, Azzolini, Parata.