Grayson Hart: Worcester Warriors sign Scotland international scrum-half

Grayson Hart has three international caps for Scotland and has also represented his adopted country in Sevens

Worcester Warriors have signed Scotland international scrum-half Grayson Hart on a deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old joins from Championship side Ealing Trailfinders as injury cover after Luke Baldwin was ruled out for the season.

New Zealand-born Hart has three caps for Scotland but played international youth rugby for his country of birth.

He was part of the New Zealand squad that won the 2008 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

Director of rugby Alan Solomons said: "Grayson is a strong, physical scrum-half who has a very good understanding of the game. We are fortunate to be able to secure him."