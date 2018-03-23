Ospreys sign Georgia captain Nemsadze from Bristol

Giorgi Nemsadze looks into the camera lense
Giorgi Nemsadze won the first of his 81 Georgia caps in 2005

Ospreys have signed Georgia captain Giorgi Nemsadze - a lock or flanker - on a short-term deal from Bristol until the end of the season.

The arrival of the 33-year-old will help cover for the absences of lock Rory Thornton and flankers Justin Tipuric and Will Jones.

Thornton is recovering from a dislocated shoulder while Jones has an ankle problem.

Tipuric is heading to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with Wales Sevens.

Ospreys rugby general manager Dan Griffiths said: "Giorgi is physical and aggressive, as you'd expect with a Georgian forward.

"His country's success in recent years has been built around the pack and he has been a key part of that."

