Six Nations 2018: Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale voted Player of the Championship

Jacob Stockdale's seven tries were a record for a Six Nations campaign

Winger Jacob Stockdale has been voted the Six Nations Player of the Championship, with three of his Ireland team-mates completing the top four.

The Ulster star, 21, scored a record seven tries in the 2018 tournament, which saw the Irish complete only their third ever Grand Slam.

Scrum-half Conor Murray was runner-up with fly-half Johnny Sexton in third and winger Keith Earls fourth.

Next came Italy full-back Matteo Minozzi and Guilhem Guirado of France.

More than 78,000 votes were cast after the six-player short-list was compiled by rugby writers and broadcasters.

Stockdale, who only made his Test debut last summer, scored two tries in each of Ireland's victories over Italy, Wales and Scotland and added the seventh touchdown during the Grand Slam-clinching win over England at Twickenham.

"It has been a truly memorable few weeks, making my first Six Nations appearance, winning the championship and then going on to complete the Grand Slam against England," said Stockdale.

"Breaking the try-scoring record was the cherry on top!"