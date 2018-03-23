Cornish Pirates: Kyle Moyle and Alex Day sign new contracts

Kyle Moyle has scored 10 tries in 23 appearances for Cornish Pirates this season

Full-back Kyle Moyle and scrum-half Alex Day have signed extended contracts with Championship side Cornish Pirates.

Day, 25, has signed a one-year extension with Pirates, having been with the club since signing from Northampton Saints in 2015.

Academy graduate Moyle, also 25, has signed a two-year extension.

"We are really pleased to keep players of such calibre and have them both on board," coach Gavin Cattle told the club website.

"Alex brings not just his game management, but his kick game is also one of the strongest in the league and he is definitely of Premiership quality.

"As for Kyle, he has really come of age since moving to full-back and is really starting to show what he is capable of."

Meanwhile, Bristol Rugby scrum-half Reiss Cullen, 21, has joined Pirates on loan until the end of the current season.