Pro14: Ospreys v Leinster (Sat)

Justin Tipuric and Alun Wyn Jones helped Wales finish second in the 2018 Six Nations

Pro14: Ospreys v Leinster Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C; live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Justin Tipuric will start for Ospreys against Leinster in the Pro14 on Saturday before he joins Wales Sevens for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The open-side flanker is joined by fellow Wales Six Nations players Dan Biggar, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones and Nicky Smith in starting for the hosts with Owen Watkin on the bench.

Ireland Grand Slam winner Joey Carbery returns at full-back for the visitors.

Leinster also recall scrum-half Luke McGrath after a knee injury.

He will partner fly-half Ross Byrne for the Conference B leaders.

Carbery featured in Ireland's wins over Italy, Wales, Scotland and England starts and there is more international experience in the front row with Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter all selected to start.

Biggar comes in at fly-half for the hosts with Davies and Jones returning at lock while Smith takes over at loose-head prop.

Ospreys go into the weekend sixth in Conference A, but they retain hopes of qualifying for the 2018-19 Champions Cup.

Ospreys interim head coach Allen Clarke said: "It says a lot about our environment that players are making themselves available straight off the back of a busy Six Nations campaign, key individuals want to pull on the shirt for these big games."

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Jeff Hassler, Kieron Fonotia, Ashley Beck, Hanno Dirksen; Dan Biggar, Tom Habberfield; Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Dmitri Arhip, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric, Sam Cross

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Rhodri Jones, Ma'afu Fia, Adam Beard, Rob McCusker, Matthew Aubrey, Sam Davies, Owen Watkin.

Leinster: Joey Carbery; Fergus McFadden, Rory O'Loughlin, Noel Reid, Barry Daly; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Jordi Murphy, Jack Conan

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Ian Nagle, Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Dave Kearney, Adam Byrne

Referee: John Lacey (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (IRFU), Frank Murphy (IRFU)

TMO: Simon McDowell (IRFU)