Dorian West: Northampton Saints forwards coach to leave by mutual consent

Dorian West (left) has worked with technical coaching consultant Alan Gaffney (right) since Jim Mallinder's sacking

Forwards coach Dorian West will leave Northampton Saints at the end of the season by mutual consent.

The ex-Leicester and England hooker joined with former director of rugby Jim Mallinder in 2007, helping them to their first Premiership title in 2014.

West stayed despite Mallinder's sacking in December but will go before director of rugby Chris Boyd arrives in August.

"I have gradually come to the decision that it's time for a new challenge away from Franklin's Gardens," West said.

"I've created some fantastic memories at Franklin's Gardens, and I want to thank Jim Mallinder and all the staff for their support and friendship in my time here."

During West's 11 years at the club, Northampton also gained promotion to the top flight, won the European Challenge Cup on two occasions and lifted the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

The Northampton board said a change was in "the best interest" of the club, given their results this season. They are 10th in the Premiership.

Chief executive Mark Darbon told the club website: "Dorian is a superb professional and is now firmly focused on helping the squad to finish the current season as strongly as possible."