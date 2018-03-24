Keith Earls: Munster suffer blow as Ireland wing ruled out for six weeks

Keith Earls sustained the knee injury in Ireland's Grand Slam-clinching win over England last Saturday

Keith Earls will miss Munster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon and a possible semi-final after being ruled out for six weeks.

The Ireland wing suffered knee ligament damage in last weekend's Grand Slam-clinching win over England.

A Munster statement said Earls would be out for "approximately six weeks".

Munster face Toulon at Thomond Park on 31 March while Earls will also be out of contention for their possible European semi-final three weeks later.

The six-week timescale means Earls could be available should Munster progress to the Champions Cup final on 12 May.

Earls looks likely to miss Munster's remaining Conference games in the Pro14 although he could be available for the concluding play-off stages in May.

Other Ireland players Peter O'Mahony, CJ Stander and Conor Murray will return to training next week after being excused from duty for Saturday's Pro14 game against Scarlets.