Alex Cuthbert: Wales and British Lions winger set to join Exeter

Alex Cuthbert made his Wales debut against Australia in 2011

Wales winger Alex Cuthbert is set to leave Cardiff Blues for Exeter at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The 27-year-old British and Irish Lion will not be eligible to play for Wales while at the Premiership club because of rules brought in this season.

Only players who have won 60 or more caps can play for Wales if they sign for a club in another country.

Toulon-bound Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb will also not be free to play for Wales from next season.

Cuthbert has won 47 Wales caps, the last in their November 2017 win against Georgia.

Scarlets' Steff Evans and Worcester's Josh Adams have both won caps for Wales on the wing since.

Cuthbert helped the British and Irish Lions beat Australia 2-1 in 2013.