Rugby injuries: Eight-point plan to reduce risks includes review of laws

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw needed shoulder surgery after being injured against Italy in this year's Six Nations

Rugby union chiefs have formulated an eight-point action plan aimed at reducing the risk of injuries.

A study of data from last season found that the average injury lay-off was 32 days and that concussion was the most commonly reported match injury.

One new measure is to work with World Rugby on reviewing the laws, with the current permissible height of the tackle under consideration.

Further analysis will also be done to assess training sessions.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU), Premiership Rugby (PRL) and the Rugby Players' Association (RPA) findings showed that training injuries rose during the 2016-17 season, having fallen in the two previous campaigns.

In total, 36% of all injuries were sustained during training sessions.

The group also wants to determine whether increased tackle sanctions brought in by World Rugby from 1 January 2017 are being consistently applied.

The eight-point plan

Laws - to work collaboratively with World Rugby

Law application - a review of all dangerous/late tackle cards, penalties and omissions to be finalised this summer

Player load - medical groups to advise on optimal match, training and life loads for players, as well as club squad size

Training injury risk - workshops with Premiership and England coaches, players and conditioners this summer with a view to developing greater understanding

Concussion risk in the tackle - to identify technical changes that may be possible

Resources - to establish whether sufficient personnel capacity is in place to mitigate injury risks

Game analysis and injury risk - additional analysis resources from next season to assess changes in game activity

Artificial grass pitch risk in elite game - further research on different injury types and those on artificial pitches compared with natural turf

Further findings from 2016-17 season survey

The number of concussions requiring more than three months' absence increased

47% of all match injuries result from tackling

Concussion was the most commonly occurring training injury

Former England international Nigel Melville, the RFU's director of professional rugby, said: "We want to work with the players, the professional clubs and World Rugby to build a much better body of knowledge about this, so we make better, more informed decisions."

Premiership Rugby's Phil Winstanley added: "Player welfare has to be, and will remain, at the centre of everything Premiership Rugby do as an organisation, and working with the RFU and RPA we have identified immediate actions which we have to take in addition to the work that we are already doing in this area.

"It is clear though that this is not just a Premiership issue: this is also a world game issue and we look forward to engaging with World Rugby to identify solutions which benefit all."