London Irish: Josh McNally scores try on return from heart surgery

Josh McNally scored a try 10 minutes into his return to action for London Irish against Gloucester

London Irish lock Josh McNally said he was "just happy to be out there" after returning to action less than five months after minor heart surgery.

The 27-year-old scored a try 10 minutes into Saturday's Premiership match against Gloucester but could not prevent his side from losing 33-29.

McNally had an operation to repair a hole in his heart in November after tests revealed the condition.

"I'm enjoying being back in an Irish shirt," he told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"I'm happy to be back on the park after nearly five months. This was a date that was always going to be a big one in the calendar for me as I felt I could target it for a return."

The former RAF serviceman was diagnosed with Patent Foramen Ovale after falling unwell following his previous Irish appearance against Saracens in October.

Surgery at London Bridge Hospital followed soon after as McNally began his road to recovery.

"I knew there would be a big crowd and I wanted to get out there and show I'm back," he said after the narrow defeat by Gloucester, which left his team 10 points adrift at the bottom.

"I don't score tries at the best of times, but to get one today was fantastic and gave me the confidence I can still play at this level and keep growing."

McNally's opening score was followed by a flurry of points at the Madejski Stadium, with Irish surrendering a 17-0 lead and conceding 33 unanswered points to Gloucester, who hung on to win despite a late comeback.

The Exiles' 16th defeat of the Premiership season edged them closer to relegation with four games remaining.