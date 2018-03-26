Edinburgh: You've got to mitigate concussion risk - Richard Cockerill

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill says risk is part of professional sport

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill says rugby is doing "a great job" of mitigating head injury risks.

English rugby's annual injury audit revealed concussion was the most reported injury for the sixth successive top-flight season.

The report also found that World Rugby's January 2017 directive to reduce the risk of concussion had no bearing on the rate of head injuries.

"There are going to be those incidents," Cockerill said.

"We're training guys to be big, strong and to win collisions. The more professional you get, the more diverse the population, the gene pool that play the game.

"There are some very big human beings carrying the ball and tackling."

Edinburgh defeated Connacht 29-22 to record their sixth consecutive Pro14 victory

The audit is a collaborative document, produced by England's Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players' Association.

Premiership Rugby, who administer England's professional league, says it has uncovered "significant challenges" for player welfare.

The groups will now work with the sport's global governing body, World Rugby, to implement an eight-point plan it is hoped will make the game safer.

"A lot's being done about concussion, the awareness is a lot, lot higher," Cockerill, a former hooker who won 27 England caps, said.

"Players are being treated a lot more for it - guys leaving the field, the precautions that are taken by the medics are first-class.

'You want to cut out foul play, but accidents happen'

"You've just got to mitigate the risk. There is risk in everything we do, so it's above my pay grade, but it's a great game for all - males, females - to enjoy rugby and the camaraderie and the physical part of it.

"Some people are made to box and fight or play rugby - that's their make-up. I don't think we should deny that. We should keep them as safe as we possibly can and sometimes that's not always possible, but that's the risk you take when you play a sport like rugby.

"You want to cut out the foul play part of it, but accidents will happen. My son plays rugby, you don't want him to get injured, but he loves playing and hopefully he'll avoid serious injury.

"But that's life - whether it's horse riding, motor racing, cycling to work, there's risk in everything we do, so you can't sanitise everything. It's a great game and the people that run the game are doing a great job in trying to keep players as safe as they can."

Stuart McInally returns to the Edinburgh squad this weekend, along with international team-mate Hamish Watson

Cockerill, 47, has guided Edinburgh to six wins from their past six Pro14 outings, propelling them to third place in Conference B, and a potential play-off position that seemed unlikely at the start of the campaign.

Edinburgh face Cardiff Blues in Saturday evening's European Challenge Cup quarter-final at Murrayfield - and the former Leicester Tigers stalwart says all of Edinburgh's Scotland internationals who took part in the Six Nations are available for selection.

"The guys that played against Italy, [Stuart] McInally and [Hamish] Watson, were rested last week," he said.

"In the 10 weeks over the Six Nations they played five games - that's less than our guys have played at Edinburgh.

"You want to look after them, they've had their down week and if selected they'll come back into the squad.

"We've got three league games and one quarter-final - that's four games if we don't get it right, so we need to get it right."