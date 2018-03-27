Cardiff Blues hooker Matthew Rees out for rest of season

Matthew Rees was hurt in Cardiff Blues' Pro14 game against Ulster on Saturday

European Challenge Cup quarter-final: Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 31 March Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales AM, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Scotland MW, DAB & online & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Former Wales captain Matthew Rees is set to miss the rest of Cardiff Blues' season with a knee injury.

The 37-year-old took a knock early in their Pro14 win over Ulster and collapsed after trying to play on.

"It's a freak injury, I know he'll rehab and get himself in a position to play again," said Blues coach Danny Wilson.

The 2009 British and Irish Lions hooker in South Africa Rees is out of contract at the end of the 2017-18 season.

But Wilson says Rees is good enough to carry on playing.

"Matthew's going extremely well, probably better than any of us anticipated this season, and has been our number one hooker for the majority of the season, and credit to him that he's done that at 37-years-old.

"He's in great physical condition, he's played extremely well for a long period of time and this knee injury has nothing to do with age profile.

"I'm sure there's plenty of rugby left in Matthew Rees."

Fellow Wales international Kristian Dacey is likely to take over for the European Challenge Cup quarter-final at Edinburgh on Saturday, 31 March, with Kirby Myhill as back-up.