Stuart Lancaster: Leinster coach up there with Joe Schmidt - Jamie Heaslip

Stuart Lancaster joined Leinster in September 2016

Ex-England boss Stuart Lancaster is "up there" as a coach with Grand Slam winner Joe Schmidt, says Ireland and Leinster great Jamie Heaslip.

After a dispiriting end to his time in charge of England, Lancaster has been successfully repairing his reputation as senior coach of Pro14 side Leinster.

Heaslip, who recently retired after 14 seasons at Leinster, says Lancaster is "loved and adored" by those in Dublin.

"He's been a massive, massive addition to the squad," Heaslip said.

"I said to him when I finished that I was gutted I wasn't going to get to spend more time with him, because he was playing the style of rugby I really love."

Lancaster joined the Irish province in September 2016 after almost a year out of the game following his departure from the Rugby Football Union.

He had left his role with England after they were knocked out in the pool stages of their home World Cup in 2015.

Heaslip believes the 48-year-old has made a significant impact both on and off the field, with Leinster well in the hunt for silverware in both the Pro14 and the European Champions Cup.

Speaking to the Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Heaslip, who won 95 caps for Ireland, added: "He has big ambition for the club, he really likes the club, and he is a bit blown away by the fact that around 90-95% of the squad are actually from Leinster.

"He took a bit of time out post that World Cup, went to different environments and learned.

"I don't know what he was like [coaching England], but he has definitely brought a really good intensity and structure to training.

"He's been a massive addition in terms of playing and behind the scenes in terms of culture and how we want to be at Leinster.

"I put him up there with [Ireland Grand-Slam winning coach] Joe Schmidt in terms of best coaches I have ever worked for."

Ireland have won three Six Nations titles under Joe Schmidt (right, pictured with Jamie Heaslip)

'Grand Slam was bittersweet'

Heaslip will be in the crowd at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, as Leinster host Premiership side Saracens in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The 34-year-old ended his playing career earlier this month because of a debilitating back injury.

Heaslip last played for his country in the 2017 Six Nations and described watching Ireland win this year's Grand Slam - only the third in their history - at Twickenham as a "bittersweet" moment.

"You are delighted for them, but your little ego speaks up and says, 'I wish I was out there'," he said.

"But you think of the bigger picture and you think of your health and why you have made the decision.

"It is an odd one, but at the same time you are really exited about the opportunities ahead and being a fan again."