Hadleigh Parkes: Wales centre extends his Scarlets contract

Hadleigh Parkes
Parkes scored two tries on his Wales debut against South Africa and was named man of the match.

Scarlets and Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes has signed a new contract with the Welsh region.

The 30-year-old joined Scarlets in December 2014 and has gone on to make 93 appearances for the region, scoring 12 tries in the process.

The New-Zealand born centre made his Wales international debut against South Africa in December 2017.

"I'm really pleased to have signed a new contract for the next few years," said Parkes.

"It has been an amazing three and a half years since joining the Scarlets.

"I'm really enjoying my rugby and get to come to work with a great bunch of boys and a good management team."

Parkes was one of only three Welsh players to start all five 2018 Six Nations matches, alongside Cory Hill and Gareth Davies, and produced a man-of-the-match performance in the victory against Italy.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said: "I'm delighted that Hadleigh has decided to extend his stay with us here at the Scarlets.

"He has been a very consistent player since joining us and contributes massively both on and off the field."

Parkes and the Scarlets face La Rochelle next in the Champions Cup quarter-final at Parc y Scarlets on Friday.

