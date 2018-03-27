BBC Sport - London Irish: Club hopeful London return from Reading is 'moving closer'

Irish moving nearer to London return

London Irish chief executive Brian Facer hopes the club are "moving closer" to finding a new home ground back in London.

The Exiles, on the brink of a second Premiership relegation in three years, have played at Reading's Madejski Stadium since 2000.

A licence to groundshare at Brentford FC's proposed new Lionel Road stadium has already been granted.

"We won't make any decisions without having it backed up by feasibility studies and making sure we're doing the best for the club," Facer told BBC Sport.

Top videos

Video

Irish moving nearer to London return

Video

Lehmann denies Ashes ball-tampering

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Meet Wales' Commonwealth Games cliff diver

  • From the section Diving
Video

The best World Cup goal you may not have seen

Video

Watch again: James Sutherland's news conference

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Cricket Australia must take 'decisive' action on cheating - prime minister

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Parker is in for a fight - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How can Yorkshire have an international football team?

Top Stories