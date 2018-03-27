James Voss: Leicester Tigers sign Jersey Reds forward

James Voss has previous experience of playing Premiership rugby with Gloucester

Leicester Tigers have signed second row James Voss from Championship club Jersey Reds.

The 24-year-old Jersey-born forward previously had a two-year spell with Gloucester from 2014 to 2016.

Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor said: "James is an ambitious young player who wants to challenge himself.

"He has gained experience in the Championship with a competitive Jersey side and we're looking forward to working with him here."