European Challenge Cup: Connacht v Gloucester
|European Challenge Cup
|Venue: Galway Sportsgrounds Date: Saturday, 31 March Kick-off: 13:00 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Gloucestershire and updates on the BBC Sport website
Gloucester's John Afoa and Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan of Connacht are all set to make their 100th appearance for their respective clubs.
Hooker Dave Heffernan replaces Pat O'Toole for Connacht as the latter is still troubled by a hamstring injury.
Ireland internationals Bundee Aki and Kieran Marmion also return to the home side's Connacht starting XV.
Ben Morgan and Ross Moriarty return to the Gloucester back row, with Owen Williams given the nod at fly half.
Connacht: O'Halloran; Adeolokun, Aki, Farrell, Healy; Carty, Marmion, Buckley, McCartney, Bealham, Thornbury, Roux, McKeon, Butler, Muldoon (Capt).
Replacements: Heffernan, McCabe, Carey, Dillane, Masterson, Blade, Ronaldson, Leader.
Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Trinder, Atkinson, Marshall; Williams, Heinz (Capt); Rapava Ruskin, Hanson, Afoa, Slater, Thrush, Moriarty, Ludlow, Morgan
Replacements: Matu'u, Hohneck, Balmain, Savage, Ackermann, Braley, Burns, Twelvetrees
