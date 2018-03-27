Northampton Saints: Tom Stephenson and Ben Nutley to leave at end of season

Ben Nutley (left) and Tom Stephenson played their part in Northampton's 2013-14 double-winning season

Northampton Saints pair Tom Stephenson and Ben Nutley will leave the club at the end of the season.

Back row Nutley, 25, has made 81 appearances for Saints since his first-team debut in 2010.

Centre Stephenson, 23, returned from a near two-year injury absence in October and has played 13 times this term.

"I'm hugely grateful to the medical staff who have got me through some tough times in recent years," he told the club website.

Their departures take the number of players leaving Northampton this summer up to seven, with George North and Stephen Myler among the others who will go.

Nutley said: "I've had some incredible highs in my time at Franklin's Gardens, and I'm hugely grateful for the opportunity to have made so many memories at my childhood club."