Gethin Jenkins: Veteran prop in Cardiff Blues talks over future
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|European Challenge Cup quarter-final: Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues
|Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 31 March Kick-off: 17:45 BST
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales AM, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Scotland MW, DAB & online & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
Wales' most-capped player, Cardiff Blues captain Gethin Jenkins says talks have started over his future at the region.
The 37-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2017-18 season.
"There's a few ongoing talks at the moment, but we'll see how that pans out in the next few days to a week," he said.
"I'm confident something might come up, but we'll see, and we're focusing on the rest of the season."
Talks were complicated by the near six-month delay between the announcement of head coach Danny Wilson's imminent departure and news of his replacement by Australian John Mulvihill.
Eight years since Blues' Euro win
Blues face a European Challenge Cup quarter-final at Edinburgh on Saturday, almost eight years after Jenkins led them to the title with a 28-21 victory over Toulon in Marseille.
After Grand Slams with Wales and British and Irish Lions honours, Jenkins still recognises the excitement of this week's European occasion.
"It's a big game for everyone at the club," said Jenkins.
"We faced Gloucester last year (losing in the last eight), but this year we feel we've dominated the group so it's a massive game for us, and on a one-off occasion. You'd hope everyone's switched on.
"It seems a long time now since we won that game against Toulon, a completely different squad apart from one or two faces, but we've gone from strength to strength with a mix of youth and experience."
Blues and Edinburgh have recorded five Pro14 wins in succession.
"We've had a good run of results and been keeping an eye on them," added Jenkins.
"They've put some really gritty performances in with a lot of last-minute wins and they'll be excited for this game as well.
"Their contact area is pretty good defensively, they've got a big kicking game and they've got threats behind with Blair Kinghorn and some others that have been playing well for Scotland."
Blues can call on Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe to challenge Jarrod Evans, man of the match in their win against Ulster last weekend.
Wales flanker Josh Navidi is back from a hamstring problem to compete with fellow internationals Ellis Jenkins and Josh Turnbull.