Gethin Jenkins: Veteran prop in Cardiff Blues talks over future

Gethin Jenkins has won 129 caps for Wales and played five Tests for the British and Irish Lions

European Challenge Cup quarter-final: Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 31 March Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales AM, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Scotland MW, DAB & online & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales' most-capped player, Cardiff Blues captain Gethin Jenkins says talks have started over his future at the region.

The 37-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2017-18 season.

"There's a few ongoing talks at the moment, but we'll see how that pans out in the next few days to a week," he said.

"I'm confident something might come up, but we'll see, and we're focusing on the rest of the season."

Talks were complicated by the near six-month delay between the announcement of head coach Danny Wilson's imminent departure and news of his replacement by Australian John Mulvihill.

Eight years since Blues' Euro win

Gethin Jenkins celebrates winning the 2010 European Challenge Cup

Blues face a European Challenge Cup quarter-final at Edinburgh on Saturday, almost eight years after Jenkins led them to the title with a 28-21 victory over Toulon in Marseille.

After Grand Slams with Wales and British and Irish Lions honours, Jenkins still recognises the excitement of this week's European occasion.

"It's a big game for everyone at the club," said Jenkins.

"We faced Gloucester last year (losing in the last eight), but this year we feel we've dominated the group so it's a massive game for us, and on a one-off occasion. You'd hope everyone's switched on.

"It seems a long time now since we won that game against Toulon, a completely different squad apart from one or two faces, but we've gone from strength to strength with a mix of youth and experience."

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Cardiff Blues 35-17 Ulster

Blues and Edinburgh have recorded five Pro14 wins in succession.

"We've had a good run of results and been keeping an eye on them," added Jenkins.

"They've put some really gritty performances in with a lot of last-minute wins and they'll be excited for this game as well.

"Their contact area is pretty good defensively, they've got a big kicking game and they've got threats behind with Blair Kinghorn and some others that have been playing well for Scotland."

Blues can call on Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe to challenge Jarrod Evans, man of the match in their win against Ulster last weekend.

Wales flanker Josh Navidi is back from a hamstring problem to compete with fellow internationals Ellis Jenkins and Josh Turnbull.