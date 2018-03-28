Michael Fatialofa: Worcester Warriors sign New Zealand-born lock on two-year contract

Michael Fatialofa played for the Barbarians in their 31-31 draw with South Africa at Wembley in 2016

Worcester Warriors have signed New Zealand-born lock forward Michael Fatialofa on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old will arrive this summer from New Zealand side Hurricanes, the 2016 Super Rugby champions.

"Michael is an absolutely outstanding player," said Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons. "It's massive for the club to bring him here to Sixways."

Fatialofa is Warriors' ninth signing for the 2018-19 season, with the club likely to still be in the Premiership.

Although 11th in the table, they are 10 points clear of London Irish.

Warriors signings for 2018-19

Backs: Scott van Breda, full-back (Jersey Reds), Ashley Beck, centre (Ospreys), Francois Venter, centre (Cheetahs); Michael Heaney, scrum-half (Doncaster Knights); Jono Lance, fly-half (Queensland Reds)

Forwards: Callum Black, prop (Ulster); Cornell du Preez, back row (Edinburgh); Isaac Miller, hooker (London Scottish); Michael Fatialofa, lock (Hurricanes)