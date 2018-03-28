Victor Delmas: Bath sign Colomiers prop with immediate effect

Bath are eighth in the Premiership

Bath have signed Colomiers prop Victor Delmas with immediate effect.

The 26-year-old had been set to join Bath in the summer but the French second-tier side have granted him an early release.

"Recent injuries have left us short at tighthead, so we're fortunate to have the opportunity to bring him in," director of rugby Todd Blackadder said.

"He not only gives us another option for the run-in, but it will give us an extra few months to integrate him."