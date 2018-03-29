Scarlets: Five Wales internationals back for Champions Cup

New Zealand born centre Hadleigh Parkes has won six caps for Wales

Champions Cup quarter-final: Scarlets v La Rochelle Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, 30 March Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales AM, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Scarlets welcome back five Wales internationals for their Champions Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle.

Leigh Halfpenny, Gareth Davies, Rob Evans and captain Ken Owens all start after missing the Pro14 defeat in Limerick against Munster last weekend.

Centre Hadleigh Parkes is also back after just signing a new contract.

Scotland captain John Barclay is also included in the back-row alongside Aaron Shingler and James Davies.

Former All Black Victor Vito misses the game with a calf injury, while ex All Blacks flanker Jason Eaton misses the game through a knee injury

The Scarlets last reached the last eight of the top European competition in 2006-07.

The capacity of Parc y Scarlets has been increased to more than 15,000 for the match through temporary seating, with tickets selling out minutes after going on sale.

"It's exciting," said Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac.

They (La Rochelle) move a lot of ball. It should make for a good spectacle.

"They've got some quality there with ex All Blacks and across the board they have a lot of big men. They're going to be a handful, we know that.

"We're going to have to bring a very good game, not only in attack but also in defence.

"We have to muscle up, we have to bring the physicality and match them up front."

La Rochelle will arrive on the back of a 31-20 win over Bordeaux, but at one point lost four Top14 matches in a row during the Six Nations and have not won away in 2018.

During the group stages of Europe, they won away to Harlequins but lost away to Wasps and Ulster.

Scarlets: Halfpenny; Asquith, S Williams, Parkes, S Evans; Patchell, G Davies; R Evans, Owens (capt), Lee, Beirne, Bulbring, Shingler, J Davies, Barclay.

Replacements; Elias, D Evans, Kruger, Rawlins, Boyde, J Macleod, A Davies, D Jones.

La Rochelle: Bouldoire; Rattez, Retiere, Aguillon, Barry; Sinzelle, Bales; Priso, Bourgarit, Atonio, Sazy, Tanguy, Botia, Kieft, Afa Amosa

Replacements: Forbes, Tufele, Boughanmi, Lamboley, Gourdon, Kerr-Barlow, Noble, Boudehent.

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

Touch judges: Matthew Carley (Eng) and Craig Maxwell-Keys (Eng)

TMO: David Grashoff (Eng)